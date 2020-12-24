Previous
Santa is coming! by monicac
Photo 604

Santa is coming!

I loved this (unfinished) carving of Santa. It was in a Christmas market and the artisan worked on it when he had no customers.
Have a wonderful Christmas Eve, and may Santa bring you lots of presents!
Monica

@monicac
bkb in the city
Beautiful artwork
December 24th, 2020  
