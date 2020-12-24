Sign up
Photo 604
Santa is coming!
I loved this (unfinished) carving of Santa. It was in a Christmas market and the artisan worked on it when he had no customers.
Have a wonderful Christmas Eve, and may Santa bring you lots of presents!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
christmas
wood
santa
sculpture
bkb in the city
Beautiful artwork
December 24th, 2020
