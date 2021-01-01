Previous
Landing in the new year by monicac
Landing in the new year

So far, cautiously - just with one foot and doing its best to keep balanced.
Happy 2021!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Jan Hall ace
I feel that is how we are all venturing into this new year. Here's hoping that we all feel we are on more stable ground soon.
January 1st, 2021  
