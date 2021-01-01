Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 612
Landing in the new year
So far, cautiously - just with one foot and doing its best to keep balanced.
Happy 2021!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
612
photos
51
followers
46
following
167% complete
View this month »
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st January 2021 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wire
,
dove
,
land
Jan Hall
ace
I feel that is how we are all venturing into this new year. Here's hoping that we all feel we are on more stable ground soon.
January 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close