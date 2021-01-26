Sign up
Photo 637
Fully opened
At last! It only blooms once a year, but it's worth the waiting.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
1
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
637
photos
56
followers
51
following
174% complete
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th January 2021 5:00pm
Tags
flower
,
orchid
,
paphiopedilum
bruni
ace
Awesome. remember from last year. question: how do you keep them over the from year to year. I have one with nice healthy green leaves. I water once a week. wonder if it will bloom again. fav.
January 26th, 2021
