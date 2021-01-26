Previous
Next
Fully opened by monicac
Photo 637

Fully opened

At last! It only blooms once a year, but it's worth the waiting.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
Awesome. remember from last year. question: how do you keep them over the from year to year. I have one with nice healthy green leaves. I water once a week. wonder if it will bloom again. fav.
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise