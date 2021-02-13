Sign up
Photo 655
Bug
If bugs are back, that means that spring is on its way!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
655
photos
57
followers
51
following
11
2
365
iPhone 11
13th February 2021 11:14am
red
green
bug
insect
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great details in this.
February 13th, 2021
Fisher Family
A lovely detailed close-up!
Ian
February 13th, 2021
