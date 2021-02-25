Previous
Solidarity by monicac
Photo 667

Solidarity

The school where I work collaborates with the local Red Cross. Every now and them, we made a collection of food and basic hygiene products, and the Red Cross distributes it to families in the neighbourhood who need it. When there's a collection organised, members of the Red Cross bring two black boxes for teachers and pupils to place the items they can donate (they send a list in advance, so we know what is most needed and can buy it). I'm so happy and proud that, every single time, the boxes are far too small and get surrounded by bags full of products.
Nina Ganci
wonderful project and so rewarding
you have ever reason to be proud
February 25th, 2021  
