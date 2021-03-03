Previous
Next
Post office by monicac
Photo 673

Post office

The central post office. I've always loved the building - before covid, they had a model in the hall, so people could watch all the details of the building. Hope they will show it again son!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a beautiful building!
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise