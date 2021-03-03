Sign up
Photo 673
Post office
The central post office. I've always loved the building - before covid, they had a model in the hall, so people could watch all the details of the building. Hope they will show it again son!
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
building
post-office
Lesley
ace
What a beautiful building!
March 3rd, 2021
