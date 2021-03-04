Previous
Yarn by monicac
Photo 674

Yarn

For the macro-fibre challenge.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
184% complete

Photo Details

Michelle
Great capture!
March 4th, 2021  
Monica
@bigmxx Thanks!
March 4th, 2021  
Pat Thacker
A super macro, I can see every little strand, fav!
March 4th, 2021  
