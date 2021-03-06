Sign up
Photo 676
Sailing
It's still quite cold, but today there were quite a lot of people sailing. We really miss summer and enjoying the beach!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
blue
sea
boat
sailing
The Dog Lady
ace
beautiful
March 6th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely and peaceful capture.
March 6th, 2021
Monica
@dogwoman
@mittens
Thanks a lot - glad you like it!
March 6th, 2021
