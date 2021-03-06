Previous
Next
Sailing by monicac
Photo 676

Sailing

It's still quite cold, but today there were quite a lot of people sailing. We really miss summer and enjoying the beach!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

The Dog Lady ace
beautiful
March 6th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely and peaceful capture.
March 6th, 2021  
Monica
@dogwoman @mittens Thanks a lot - glad you like it!
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise