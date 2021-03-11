Previous
Cooling down my feet by monicac
Cooling down my feet

Today the temperature has gone up nearly10º. This dove has found a puddle to refresh its feet.
Monica

@monicac
I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again.
186% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture and a perfect title.
March 11th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ah he’s having a paddle. Great capture
March 11th, 2021  
bruni ace
Not enough to take a bath. great find.
March 11th, 2021  
