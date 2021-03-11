Sign up
Photo 681
Cooling down my feet
Today the temperature has gone up nearly10º. This dove has found a puddle to refresh its feet.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th March 2021 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
water
,
puddle
,
dove
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture and a perfect title.
March 11th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Ah he’s having a paddle. Great capture
March 11th, 2021
bruni
ace
Not enough to take a bath. great find.
March 11th, 2021
