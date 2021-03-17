Sign up
Photo 687
I don't want my photo taken
This dove was posing nicely, until I took my camera. Then it decided to fly away.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
0
2
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
24th February 2021 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fly
,
sixws-115
