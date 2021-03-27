Previous
Next
This is clearly the best branch by monicac
Photo 697

This is clearly the best branch

I always wonder why birds usually choose to perch in the same branch/wire, even when they have lots to choose.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise