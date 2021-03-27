Sign up
Photo 697
This is clearly the best branch
I always wonder why birds usually choose to perch in the same branch/wire, even when they have lots to choose.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
sixws-115
