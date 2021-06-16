Sign up
Photo 778
Abstract
I walk on this manhole cover practically every day, yet I dad never really looked at it. The design is quite hypnotic.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
778
photos
57
followers
53
following
213% complete
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Tags
abstract-54
,
eotb-133
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract.
June 16th, 2021
