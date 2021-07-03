Previous
Next
I have new shoes! by monicac
Photo 795

I have new shoes!

(But they might be a little too big for him 😉)
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise