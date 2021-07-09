Sign up
Photo 801
Hard work
This house has been abandoned for years, but apparently a young couple have bought it and they are renovating it little by little.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
801
photos
58
followers
53
following
219% complete
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th July 2021 10:25am
Tags
work
,
house
,
renovation
