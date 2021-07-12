Sign up
Photo 804
Welding the bin
According to the writing on the door, this man works for the "service of maintaining and cleaning of bins". I had no idea such a thing existed! (But it's logical, bins need repairing and cleaning as everything else).
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th July 2021 8:57am
Tags
bin
,
weld
,
worker
,
street-82
Nina Ganci
that is good - repair the bin - less wastage
July 12th, 2021
Lin
ace
Interesting - well captured
July 12th, 2021
