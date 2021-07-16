Previous
Sport on the beach by monicac
Photo 808

Sport on the beach

The beach has different facilities to practise sport. Here you can see the beach volley area, which is always very lively.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
221% complete

