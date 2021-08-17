Sign up
Photo 840
Breakfast
This parrot is eating the dates on in the palm tree in front of my window. Looking at him, they must be yummy!
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
840
photos
55
followers
49
following
230% complete
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th August 2021 7:35am
Tags
food
,
eat
,
parrot
,
bird
,
animal
,
dates
