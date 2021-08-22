Pieces of falla

Fallas is our biggest festival. A falla is a huge critical sculpture made of cardboard and wood, and they are burned on March 19th; the idea is to burn the things we are criticising and to start afresh. Of course there are lots of events and celebrations in the festival, it's not just the monuments.

Due to covid, we couldn't celebrate Fallas in 2020 nor in 2021 - and this is a disaster for our local economy, as the festival provides a lot of jobs, both directly and indirectly. Also, storing these huge sculptures for a year and a half has been a huge challenge. As the situation is better, and lots of people are vaccinated now, we are going to have a reduced version of the festival in the first week of September; the most important thing is to burn the old fallas, so that (we hope) we can nave new, "normal" ones next March.

In theory, the fallas have to be set up on September 1st, but it's impossible to do it all in one day, so some parts of them are already in the streets. In fact, watching how they are mounted is absolutely fascinating!