Previous
Next
Gotcha! by monicac
Photo 847

Gotcha!

I've got a little carnivorous plant, and it managed to hunt a huge bug - some kind of wasp, I believe. I'm a fan of the plant right now.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That's a different sort of action capture! Great shot.
August 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise