Fallas are over by monicac
Fallas are over

Watching a falla burn is always hard on children; even if they know fallas are made to be burnt they get very emotional, as it means the end of the festivities. It's specially hard on these little ones, who were the representatives or all children in the city and have been treated like little queens while the festival lasted. Anyway, these fallas were long overdue - they should have been burnt in March 2020.
These year, due to covid, we were asked not to go to watch the burning live, but stay home and let falleros enjoy the show without crowds (not that these little girls seem to be enjoying it, poor them). That's why the pictures are taken from theTV, so the quality is rather terrible.
@monicac
