Photo 862
Sunbathing
A butterfly enjoying the afternoon sun.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
animal
,
bug
,
insect
,
butterfly
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, such gorgeous colours
September 8th, 2021
