Photo 867
This is MY box.
This is Turia, my sister's cat. She does not really like toys (or people other than my sister) but she loves boxes. As soon as she sees one, she gets inside and, if you dare come close, she will give you the evil eye.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
867
photos
56
followers
50
following
237% complete
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th September 2021 1:43pm
Tags
box
,
animal
,
cat
,
pet
bruni
ace
So not only kids like to play with huge boxes. here we have a cat loving them. nice capture.
September 13th, 2021
