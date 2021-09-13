Previous
This is MY box. by monicac
This is MY box.

This is Turia, my sister's cat. She does not really like toys (or people other than my sister) but she loves boxes. As soon as she sees one, she gets inside and, if you dare come close, she will give you the evil eye.
Monica

Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
bruni ace
So not only kids like to play with huge boxes. here we have a cat loving them. nice capture.
September 13th, 2021  
