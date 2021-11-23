Sign up
Photo 938
Friends
Three young boys walking back home after school.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
938
photos
56
followers
52
following
256% complete
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
23rd November 2021 2:10pm
Tags
kids
,
friends
,
walk
,
boys
Judith Johnson
Nice candid capture
November 23rd, 2021
