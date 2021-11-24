Previous
Swimming pool by monicac
Swimming pool

This is the entrance to the university indoor swimming pool, where I take aquagym classes. I've always though it looks like a face with a very big mouth.
Monica

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
November 24th, 2021  
