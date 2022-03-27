Sign up
Photo 1062
Signs of spring
New shoots and baby figs - spring seems to be here, at last. And today we've had the first sunny day in more than 2 weeks, yay!
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1062
photos
60
followers
55
following
290% complete
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
Views
2
Album
365
Tags
branch
,
green
,
shoot
,
spring
,
fig
