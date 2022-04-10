Sign up
Photo 1076
Sculpture
Another sculpture from yesterday's exhibition
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Tags
sculpture
,
valencia
,
hemisferic
