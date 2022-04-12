Previous
Next
Vanda orchid by monicac
Photo 1078

Vanda orchid

This orchid blooms twice a year, in autumn and in spring. In autumn the flowers are more orange, in spring they are more pink - I guess it has something to do with temperature, but it's a curious phenomenon, anyway.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise