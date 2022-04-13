Sign up
Photo 1079
Hello there
I had never noticed how this socket in my classroom resembles a face.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1079
photos
59
followers
54
following
295% complete
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
4
4
365
iPhone 11
12th April 2022 1:02pm
Tags
face
,
socket
