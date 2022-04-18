Previous
Courtyard of the Orange Trees by monicac
Courtyard of the Orange Trees

A view of the Courtyard of the Orange Trees. It’s the courtyard of the Mosque of Cordoba, and the belfry can also be seen. The Mosque of Córdoba, despite its name, is a catholic cathedral. It’s still called mosque because it was a huge, magnificent mosque back when Córdoba was a Muslim country. The caliphate was conquered by catholic king Ferdinand III of Castile in 1236, and he ordered to convert the mosque into a cathedral. Fortunately, they didn’t demolish the existing mosque, but had it blessed as a church. In the 16th century, a catholic cathedral was built into the mosque - probably the only one in the world. So, if you visit the inside, you can see parts which are an impressive mosque, and parts which are an impressive cathedral.
