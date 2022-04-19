Previous
The inside of the Mosque by monicac
The inside of the Mosque

Totally amazing building! It’s mind blowing to think that these columns were built in the 9th century and we can walk among them today.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful architecture.
April 19th, 2022  
