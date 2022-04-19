Sign up
Photo 1085
The inside of the Mosque
Totally amazing building! It’s mind blowing to think that these columns were built in the 9th century and we can walk among them today.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
1
1
Monica
@monicac
1085
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
Tags
building
,
column
,
mosque
,
cordoba
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful architecture.
April 19th, 2022
