Photo 1100
Snail
It's been raining a lot these days - according to the TV, yesterday was the rainiest day in more than 150 years! We are hoping it will pass soon, but snails are delighted.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
301% complete
Tags
animal
,
bug
,
snail
