A trap for parasites by monicac
Photo 1108

A trap for parasites

I had never seen these "warts" on this plant, so I got curious. After some investigation, it turns out that the plant produces each "wart" to trap - and suffocate- a parasite, so that they can't harm the plant or reproduce. So clever!
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Monica

@monicac
LManning (Laura) ace
Isn't nature amazing? They make an interesting texture for photos too!
May 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 12th, 2022  
