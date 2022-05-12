Sign up
Photo 1108
A trap for parasites
I had never seen these "warts" on this plant, so I got curious. After some investigation, it turns out that the plant produces each "wart" to trap - and suffocate- a parasite, so that they can't harm the plant or reproduce. So clever!
12th May 2022
12th May 22
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
LManning (Laura)
ace
Isn't nature amazing? They make an interesting texture for photos too!
May 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 12th, 2022
