Photo 1121
Exhausted
Teo and I went for a long walk today.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
dog
sleep
teo
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, Teo! What a cutie!
May 25th, 2022
