Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1129
Sweet snack
Today is one of my coworker's birthday and she has brought some pastries to celebrate in our mid-morning break. We are 6 people in the department, and she's brought 3 trays like this one!
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1129
photos
59
followers
53
following
309% complete
View this month »
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Taken
2nd June 2022 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snack
,
sweet
,
pastry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close