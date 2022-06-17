Previous
May I have some, please? by monicac
Photo 1144

May I have some, please?

Teo wanted to taste the milkshake I was having - unfortunately for him, it was chocolate, so he couldn't.
Penelope Ann
Such a cute face
June 17th, 2022  
