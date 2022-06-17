Sign up
Photo 1144
May I have some, please?
Teo wanted to taste the milkshake I was having - unfortunately for him, it was chocolate, so he couldn't.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
9
1
365
iPhone 11
16th June 2022 8:27pm
Tags
dog
,
teo
Penelope Ann
Such a cute face
June 17th, 2022
