Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1146
Old and young
Usually the old flower dies and falls before the new one opens, but this little one seemed in a hurry!
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1146
photos
58
followers
53
following
313% complete
View this month »
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th June 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchid
,
paphiopedilum
Judith Johnson
Such a beautiful flower and presentation. An orchid?
June 19th, 2022
Monica
@busylady
Thanks! Yes, an orchid.It's called paphipedulum Pinoccio, and it blooms sequentially. This time round it's been in bloom for more than 18 months and, as you can see, it has at least two more buds.
June 19th, 2022
Judith Johnson
@monicac
I'ts so unusual
June 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close