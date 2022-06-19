Previous
Next
Old and young by monicac
Photo 1146

Old and young

Usually the old flower dies and falls before the new one opens, but this little one seemed in a hurry!
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Such a beautiful flower and presentation. An orchid?
June 19th, 2022  
Monica
@busylady Thanks! Yes, an orchid.It's called paphipedulum Pinoccio, and it blooms sequentially. This time round it's been in bloom for more than 18 months and, as you can see, it has at least two more buds.
June 19th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
@monicac I'ts so unusual
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise