Photo 1178
World Dog Day
I listened in the news that July 21st is Worlds Dog Day, so I had to use a photo of Teo!
Happy day to all 365 dogs - and their humans!
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
dog
teo
