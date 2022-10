New orchid

I bought this new orchid yesterday. I had no intention of buying an orchid, I've got a lot, but I was just admiring it anyway. The seller knows me because I've bought lots of plants from her, and she offered the orchid to me for only €3, because it's already in full bloom and the flowers have started to fall. Total bargain! Of course, I couldn't resist, and now I've got a new blooming orchid.