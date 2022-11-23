Previous
Mornign by monicac
Photo 1302

Mornign

I love having breakfast while watching the colors change in the sky!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
356% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking sky. Fav.
November 23rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Wow, stunning sky!
November 23rd, 2022  
KWind ace
Beautiful sky!!
November 23rd, 2022  
