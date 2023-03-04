Previous
Would you like some buñuelos? by monicac
Photo 1403

Would you like some buñuelos?

Buñuelos (dipped in hot chocolate) are a typical breakfast/afternoon snack in my area. They are made with pumpkin and delicious - not to mention about a gazillion calories each ;-)
Monica

Lesley ace
I think I would very much like one. I’ll send you my address 😁
March 4th, 2023  
