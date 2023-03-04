Sign up
Photo 1403
Would you like some buñuelos?
Buñuelos (dipped in hot chocolate) are a typical breakfast/afternoon snack in my area. They are made with pumpkin and delicious - not to mention about a gazillion calories each ;-)
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1403
photos
55
followers
48
following
384% complete
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
4th March 2023 7:37pm
Lesley
ace
I think I would very much like one. I’ll send you my address 😁
March 4th, 2023
