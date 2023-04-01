Previous
Hello, Spring by monicac
Photo 1431

Hello, Spring

This cow is the mascot of a local chain of stores; there is one cow at the door of each. They use seasonal complements, such as these flowers. Fashionable cows!
1st April 2023

Monica

@monicac
I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again.
392% complete

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Haha, wonderful!
April 1st, 2023  
