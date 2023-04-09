Sign up
Photo 1439
New leaves
I love it when tiny leaves grow directly from the tree trunk
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th April 2023 8:21pm
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
April 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 9th, 2023
