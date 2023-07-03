Previous
Twin leaves by monicac
Twin leaves

This orchid has decided to produce two leaves at the same time... I had never seen it. I'm so curious of what will happen now - as soon as they grow a bit they will get in each other's way.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

