Previous
Photo 1531
Helping hands
The very first step of a human tower. You often don't see it, buth without it, the tower wound't go up.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
3
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1531
photos
56
followers
50
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2023 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
An interesting and unusual shot!
Ian
July 10th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shot, all supporting each other
July 10th, 2023
Michelle
Amazing capture - I saw one of these being constructed for the first time this year in Barcelona, it was amazing!
July 10th, 2023
Ian