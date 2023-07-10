Previous
Helping hands by monicac
Photo 1531

Helping hands

The very first step of a human tower. You often don't see it, buth without it, the tower wound't go up.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
An interesting and unusual shot!

Ian
July 10th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot, all supporting each other
July 10th, 2023  
Michelle
Amazing capture - I saw one of these being constructed for the first time this year in Barcelona, it was amazing!
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise