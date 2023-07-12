Sign up
Previous
Photo 1533
Bath time
My little Pilea Peperomioides and its baby having their weekly bath.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1533
photos
56
followers
50
following
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th July 2023 9:58am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are so pretty and healthy looking.
July 12th, 2023
