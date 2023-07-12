Previous
Bath time by monicac
Bath time

My little Pilea Peperomioides and its baby having their weekly bath.
Monica

@monicac
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are so pretty and healthy looking.
July 12th, 2023  
