Photo 1537
All hands on deck
If you are an ant, finding a whole almond is fabulous. Taking it to the nest, not so much.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing, I wonder how they break the shell?
July 16th, 2023
