Cicada holes by monicac
Photo 1542

Cicada holes

The black "dots" are the holes made by young cicadas coming out after growing up underground. They must be really strong to be able to dig those tunnels in totally dry soil.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Monica

@monicac
