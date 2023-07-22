Previous
Central Market by monicac
Central Market

The façade of the Central Market in Valencia. It's an amazing modernist building where you can still find the best and freshest groceries in the city.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Renee Salamon ace
Great street scene
July 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s a very impressive building!
July 22nd, 2023  
