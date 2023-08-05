Sign up
Photo 1557
American Cemetery in Normandy
Here are buried nearly 10000 American soldiers who died during the D-day and the Overlord Operation. May they rest in peace.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Lin
ace
A lovely memorial
August 5th, 2023
