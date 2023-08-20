Sign up
Photo 1572
Why?
We are in the middle of a heatwave. I was trying to keep the sun out by closing the blinds, until I found Teo sleeping like that. He could have chosen any other spot, yet he chose the hottest in the apartment. Can anyone explain it?
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1572
photos
56
followers
48
following
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
10th August 2023 10:52am
Olwynne
Sod's law! Lovely capture
August 20th, 2023
