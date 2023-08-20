Previous
Why? by monicac
Photo 1572

Why?

We are in the middle of a heatwave. I was trying to keep the sun out by closing the blinds, until I found Teo sleeping like that. He could have chosen any other spot, yet he chose the hottest in the apartment. Can anyone explain it?
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
430% complete

Olwynne
Sod's law! Lovely capture
August 20th, 2023  
